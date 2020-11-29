Salman Khan dropped a bomb on the contestants of Bigg Boss 14 on Saturday. Also, on the audience. The host announced that the finale week is here and many contestants will be evicted. At the end of the week, only four remaining contestants will move forward with the show. On Sunday, Salman announced that the show won't end after the finale week, but more contestants will enter the house as challengers. He also introduced the audience to the new people entering the house. Well, old people. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Nov 29 Episode: Pavitra Punia Evicted, New Contestants Announced - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Firstly, Vikas Gupta will enter the house as a mastermind. Vikas has entered the house in season 13 as well. He was a popular contestant on Bigg Boss 11, nicknamed mastermind after that.

Then, Rakhi Sawant will be entering the house as a challenger. It is Bigg Boss 8 Halla Bol all over again. Rakhi has been one of the most explosive contestants on the show's history. She participated in the debut season of Bigg Boss. It will be fun to see her on the show again.

Kashmera Shah will also be entering the show. She was also a contestant on season 1 of Bigg Boss. She shared friends turned foe relationship with Rakhi. Kashmera had entered as a guest on the season 12 of the show as a guest to support her sister-in-law Arti Singh.

Rahul Mahajan will enter the house as a challenger. He was a controversial contestant on season 2. He is the son of late politician Pramod Mahajan. After his popularity on season 2, Rahul starred on the desi version of The Bachelor where he married Dimpy Ganguly, who was a contestant on season of Bigg Boss. Rahul returned as a challenger on Bigg Boss 8 Halla Bol.

Manu Punjabi will also enter Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger. Manu was a contestant on Bigg Boss 10, when the channel opened the doors of the house for the commoners. Manu Punjabi was one of the commoners who became very famous on the show.

And finally, Arshi Khan will also enter the new show. Arshi, a loud-mouthed actress, model, hailing from Bhopal, was a very popular name on Bigg Boss 11.

So, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi will be entering Bigg Boss 14 this weekend. The current contestants on the show are Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli. Who will go? Who will remain? Stay tuned to LatestLY.

