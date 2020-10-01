Bigg Boss 14 is just a couple of hours ago from going on air. The reality show that successfully ran through thirteen seasons is all set to return with its fourteenth season! As usual the rumours about contestant lists and premiere are all over the internet. However, what remains is the same is the host of the show- Salman Khan! The Bollywood superstar has claimed his power on the sets of the show as a host cum judge and people are indeed loving it. Finally, the actor posted his pic from the sets of BB 14. Bigg Boss 14: From Luxury Amenities to Arranging Weekly COVID-19 Tests For Crew, Here's What You Can Expect From This Season of Salman Khan's Show.

The Dabangg star is seen wearing a black shirt over black pants. He also wore a black face mask. This all-black avatar makes him look extra handsome! Since this year's theme is around the COVID-19 lockdown and quarantine, the host also arrived accordingly. Check out the post below.

Salman Khan's Post:

View this post on Instagram #BiggBoss14 coming to you this weekend... A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Oct 1, 2020 at 7:19am PDT

Speaking about his return and the reason behind it, he told the media, "This is the reason why I am doing this season of 'Bigg Boss'. It'll provide employment to people - there's a very large unit - they will start getting their salary, they'll be able to get ration for their homes." Stay tuned for more updates.

