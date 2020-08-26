The 13th season of the most controversial show on Indian TV is soon to make its way on the small screen. Earlier, the said show was supposed to air in September 2020. However, now a few reports hint that the reality show has been pushed further for a month and will make its grand premiere on October 4, 2020. All that being said, many popular names from the television space are reportedly said to be part of Bigg Boss 2020. But the latest rumours surrounding the show has a Sidharth Shukla connection and we bet fans of the Bigg Boss 13 winner will be elated and how. Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Malkani Wraps Up Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega To Enter Salman Khan’s Controversial Reality Show? (Deets Inside).

The report suggests that Shukla might make a visit on Bigg Boss 14 for a few weeks as a guest. "The channel is planning to get Sidharth to enter the house for two weeks. The actor was not just the winner of the last season but also enjoyed colossal popularity which the makers want to use to amplify this season's reach too," reports Pinkvilla. Wow!!

FYI, there has been no official confirmation on this news by the makers nor the TV star. Also, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor had brought a storm on the previous season of Bigg Boss by his infectious personality and fans loved him for the being bindass on national TV. Bigg Boss 14: Contestants of Salman Khan’s Show to Be Quarantined Before Getting Locked Inside the Controversial House? (Read Details).

Talking about the latest season, this year Bigg Boss is going to have lockdown as the theme and participants are said to go under COVID-19 test before getting locked on the show. Meanwhile, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkhani along with Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar are a few names which are said to finalised for BB 14. Stay tuned!

