It's less than a month left for the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 to air, and with it, many gossips around the same have been doing rounds. From Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra to Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin, many names have been rumoured to be part of Salman Khan hosted reality series. And well, now the latest name who is almost confirmed to enter Bigg Boss 2020 is none other than Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega actor Nishant Malkani who essays the role of Akshat Jindal on the daily soap. Bigg Boss 2020: Ramanand Sagar's Great-Granddaughter Sakshi Chopra To Be A Part Of Salman Khan's Reality Show? (Details Inside).

"Nishant Malkani is wrapping up his Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega shoot this week, Sunday being the last day of his shoot and is gearing up for his entry in Bigg Boss 14. Though the actor was apprehensive to take up the offer initially but now when he is free from his show commitment, Nishant has decided to sign up for the reality show," a source informs Spotboye. FYI, there has been no official confirmation by the actor on this development yet. Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Styled By Ashley Rebello, Designer Unveils Superstar's Look For his Controversial Reality Show.

Rumours have it that Nishant's show is going to take a time leap which will witness a new star cast and so the actor might have decided to quit the show. Reportedly, the leap will go on-air from next month. Well, it'll be really interesting to see Malkani on the show. Bigg Boss 14: Contestants of Salman Khan’s Show to Be Quarantined Before Getting Locked Inside the Controversial House? (Read Details).

Meanwhile, it is said that Bigg Boss 2020 this year has a lockdown theme. Further, it is also reported that the contestants who will take part in the show will go under 14 days quarantine before entering the house. Stay tuned!

