The hype around Bigg Boss 14 is real! Social media is abuzz with numerous speculations about the contestant names that will be a part of the Salman Khan's reality show. The recent name that is doing the rounds is that of The Kapil Sharma Show fame actress Sugandha Mishra. The actor-comedian has gained immense popularity due to her mimicry style and comic acts. Now, reports say that she will be very much part of the controversial house. Bigg Boss 14: Contestants of Salman Khan’s Show to Be Quarantined Before Getting Locked Inside the Controversial House? (Read Details).

In her recent conversation with TOI, she was seen almost hinting at her presence in the show. She said, "Yes, I have been approached for the show. All I can say is that when you watch the season you will get to know if I am there or not. I can't comment on it right now.”

If that happens, the TKSS fans will have more reasons to get glued to the reality show. On the other hand, reports of BB 14 getting postponed to October are doing the rounds. According to the latest update, the channel decided to delayed further from September 20 to now October 4. Though it just a few days of delay, the fans still would have to wait longer to get the complete list of contestants. Stay tuned for more updates.

