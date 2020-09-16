Bigg Boss 14 is round the corner, and speculations have been rife over contestants in the house this season. Among early names being touted was YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as Carry Minati. On Wednesday, Minati took to social media to deny all such reports. "I am not going in Bigg Boss! Don't believe in everything you read," he tweeted. Bigg Boss 14: CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar to Be Part of Salman Khan’s Controversial Reality TV Show?

YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam has a witty response. "Tu next year bhi jaayega. Jaise main pichle 4 saal se jaa raha hoon," wrote Bhuvan. Earlier this year, Carry Minati made headlines with his "YouTube vs TikTok" video, in which he had taken a dig at TikTokers. However, the video was pulled down by YouTube a few days later. Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan To Enter The New Season as Guests?

Read Ajey Nagar AKA Carry Minati's Tweet Below:

I am not going in Bigg Boss! Don't believe in everything you read. 😐 — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) September 16, 2020

"Bigg Boss" returns with season 14 in October. Host Salman Khan has already shot several promos for the show.

