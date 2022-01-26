After 16 weeks of regular dose of entertainment, 'Bigg Boss 15' is all set to drop the curtains on Sunday and it will be a mega event as a galaxy full of stars will be seen adding a sprinkle of fun to it. Celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shehnaaz Gill, Shweta Tiwari and Gauahar Khan are few names who will be seen at the grand event. Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Deepika Padukone To Promote Gehraiyaan on Salman Khan’s Reality Show (Watch Promo).

Viewers will witness Shehnaaz revisiting the stage of 'Bigg Boss' as she's all set to give tribute, a 'pyaar bhara salaam' to her friend and season 13 winner and late actor Sidharth Shukla. Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant will be coming in to promote their upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' on the show hosted by superstar Salman Khan. Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Shehnaaz Gill To Give a Special Tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Salman Khan’s Reality Show (Watch Video).

To add more glamour and entertainment to the Colors show, former winners of the show - Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik and Urvashi Dholakia will be gracing the show to celebrate 15 successful seasons of 'Bigg Boss'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2022 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).