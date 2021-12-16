'Bigg Boss 15' contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale are seen getting into an ugly fight. Devoleena blames him that he can't be trusted as his words never match with his actions. Replying to this, Abhijit says that even she is like this, and Pratik is brought up well and has a good mother. Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai’s Friendship Turns Bitter After the Ticket to Finale Task.

Devoleena says that even other mothers are good and what he wants to convey by saying this. Devoleena and Abhijit get into a verbal spat again.T hey were again seen fighting in the previous episode as Abhijit wanted Devoleena to kiss him and this infuriated her. Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh to Be Evicted in the Upcoming Episode of Salman Khan’s Show?

On the other hand, Devoleena tells Tejasswi Prakash that she has lost all trust in Rashami Desai. While Tejasswi informs her that Nishant Bhat told her that she was not cooperating in the task. After this conversation, Devoleena went to Nishant and argued with her.

