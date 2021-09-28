Singer Akasa Singh, who is known for numbers such as Naagin and Kheech Meri Photo', is all set to enter Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant. A source from Akasa's team confirmed the news to IANS and added that they are looking forward to seeing her real self in the show. Bigg Boss 15: Neha Marda Clarifies She’s Not Participating in Salman Khan’s Reality Show!

The 15th season of the controversial reality show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Bigg Boss for the first time in 15 years went digital with Bigg Boss OTT. Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Unveils New Challenges for Contestants This Season.

It was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Contestant Divya Agarwal was declared the winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT'

