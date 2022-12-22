In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sreejita De will be seen making shocking revelations about her Uttaran co-star Tina Datta. A new promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, Sreejita is seen talking to Soundarya Sharma about Tina. She even shared that Tina tried breaking people's house and hence she couldn't make a home for herself. Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Cries Heavily After Being Blamed by MC Stan For Fake Friendship (Watch Video).

Sreejita says: "Tina can never stay without getting attention, especially from the boys. She has tried to break many marriages and that's why she has not been able to settle down in her own life and make her own house. "She is one of those people who are so unhappy from inside that they pull down other people and get pleasure out of it." Bigg Boss 16 Contestant MC Stan Asks Tina Datta If Their ‘Friendship’ Is Just for the Game.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

For the caption, it was written: ‘Sreejita kar rahi hai Tina ke baare mein kuch baatein.’ Tina and Sreejita have often been seen at loggerheads at the Bigg Boss 16 house. Their cold war stems from the days when they worked together in the show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2022 12:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).