Bigg Boss 16 fame Gautam Singh Vig, who was seen in TV shows such as Naamkaran, Pinjara Khubsurati Ka, Tantra, and Ishq Subhan Allah, was recently seen posing with a mysterious girl and it has left many of his followers thinking about his relationship status. He wrote in the caption: "Likh Chuki hai kismat meri lakiro mein tera naam, ab na koi Dooriya." Bigg Boss 16’s Gautam Vig Posts Pic With a Mystery Girl and His Cryptic Caption Leaves His Fans Guessing (View Post).

This post has left many of his fans guessing about who the girl is and if he is dating someone or it is a about his upcoming music video or web series. Many followers have also started commenting on the post, asking him about her identity and if they are in a relationship. One of the fans wrote: "Is she your girlfriend?" Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik Claims His Height Has Increased After Having Suffered Growth Hormone Deficiency.

Bigg Boss 16 Fame Gautam Vig With Mysterious Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam singh vig (@gautamvigim)

Another asked: "Who is she?" His picture and caption have left fans surprised and they have started speculating whether the actor is in a relationship. However, he has not cleared anything. Gautam was married to Richa Gera in 2013 but in 2020, they both seperated officially. On Bigg Boss 16, he and Soundarya Sharma were dating each other but after their exit Gautam said in an interview that they both are not in relationship on the same terms like they were inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Well, it has to be seen if this post is about his relationship or upcoming project. Fans are waiting for Gautam to speak up about it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2023 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).