Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon marked their presence in the latest episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 show. A new video was released on the official Instagram page of Colors TV in which Shahid and Kriti can be seen grooving to their track "Laal Peeli Ankhiyan" from their upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Salman Khan. See how cutely the trio is dancing. Bigg Boss 17: Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor Twin in White as They Get Spotted on BB 17 Sets To Promote Their Movie TBMAUJ (View Pics).

Speaking of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. Makers on Thursday unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film starring Shahid and Kriti Sanon. During the event, Shahid was asked what would they like to wish if he get Aladdin's lamp for a day. To which Shahid replied, "Agar mujhe ek din ke liye Aladdin Ka chirag mile toh main chahunga maine jo 35-36 filmein ki hai unn sabko main blockbuster bana du. Kyunki past mein jaake kuch nai badal skate, future ko control kar sakte hai kuch had tak but past ko clean up kar denge."

In the film, Shahid Kapoor marries Kriti Sanon's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. The film will be out in theatres on February 9 and it also features legendary actor Dharmendra.