Writer, actor and filmmaker Zeishan Quadri, who is currently seen as a contestant of the Salman Khan-hosted show, shared that he doesn’t see Bigg Boss as a battleground for major fights but rather a space for fun for conflicts over chores such as cooking or cleaning. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Launches Another Season of Popular Reality Show With THIS List of Contestants.

Asked how he plans to deal with conflicts, given his image as someone who writes intense and gritty stories such as Gangs of Wasseypur, and Meeruthiya Gangsters.

Zeishan told IANS: “See, conflicts—I am not going there for a Ukraine and Russia war, right? What about the conflicts? So, the small, small, small conflicts that we will have—on cooking food, on cleaning the toilet, on cleaning the swimming pool, on tidying the bedsheet—so it will be fun.”

“That is the fun, that is what the whole show is all about, right? And my reaction totally depends on the other person’s actions. That is who I am,” he said.

Zeishan shared his reason to join the 19th season of the controversial reality show.

“So, the thing is, the kind of audience I have, the kind of film I have made, the kind of audience I have—a niche audience—which is very limited. And obviously, I need more audience. And audiences not only for my films, they should also know me, who Zeeshan Qadri is. That is the reason I said yes to Bigg Boss.

Does he worry that being part of a reality show might affect his image as a filmmaker or writer, pat came the reply from Zeishan, who said: “Not at all, not at all. These two are very different things.”

This year, contestants who are locked inside the Bigg Boss house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

For Season 19, the design of the house has been inspired by the spirit of camping in the wild, invoking the raw simplicity of a cabin in the woods.

Apart from the usual, the house enjoys a brand-new feature: the Assembly Room. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Who Is Baseer Ali? Meet Actor-Model and ‘Splitsvilla 10’ Winner Ready To Shake Things Up on Salman Khan’s Popular Reality Show.

The theme for this season is - Gharwalon ki Sarkaar! – indicating a seismic shift in power from outside to inside the house.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).