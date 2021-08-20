Filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed that he would like to see characters Anjali and Rahul from his debut directorial 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', which released in 1998. Asked which characters from his movies would he like to see contesting in the show. Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar Gives a Sneak Peek of the House in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Style (Watch Video).

Karan, who is hosting the digital version of the show, said: "Anjali and Rahul from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' would be the top two characters that I'd want to see inside the Big Boss OTT house." Bigg Boss OTT: From Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit to Shamita Shetty – Meet the Contestants on Karan Johar’s Reality Show!

The 49-year-old filmmaker reveals the reason why. He added: "They have an amazing connection and that is what you need in the house currently." Bigg Boss OTT is streaming on Voot Select.

