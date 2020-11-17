Back in October, Zee5 released the first-look of its Indian adaptation of the Finnish series Black Widows. Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, it features an ensemble cast of performers like Mona Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Shamita Shetty, Swastika Mukherjee, Raima Sen, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Aamir Ali and Sabyasachi Chakraborty. Back in October, a teaser was released by Zee5 where they introduced their star cast. Lahore Confidential Teaser: Richa Chadha, Karishma Tanna, Arunoday Singh Lead A Cross-Border Romance (Watch Video).

And now, the official trailer of the show is out. And let us tell you, it is gripping AF. 3 scheming wives, tired of their husband's torturous ways, get them killed and begin to enjoy life, only to realise that one of the husbands is alive and that a cop is hot on their trail. Bicchoo Ka Khel Trailer: Fresh Outta Mirzapur, Divyenddu Sharma Digs Into UP Flavour Again (Watch Video).

Check Out the Trailer Below:

The Indian adaptation makes it the show's 8th international remake. The show has been previously made in Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, the Middle East, Mexico, Scandinavia and the Czech Republic. Produced by Big Synergy Media Ltd, Black Widows is scheduled to premiere on December 18, 2020 on ZEE5.

