The second season of Bridgerton is set to drop on the streaming giant Netflix on March 25. The second season of the show has been highly anticipated by fans as the previous outing quickly became one of Netflix's most streamed shows. Bridgerton then would go on to be renewed for a season three and four as well. Season two of Bridgerton looks to be quite exciting as Anthony Bridgerton finally will be having a suitor it seems like. So just in case you don't have any idea of where to watch Bridgerton Season 2 online, this guide shall help you. Here's all you need to know about Bridgerton Season 2. Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer: Netflix’s Popular Romantic Series Teases Sizzling New Love Triangle With an Indian Touch (Watch Video).

Bridgerton Season 2 Cast

Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) returns while he will be joined by newcomer Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma). They will also be joined by Rege-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Julie Andrews, Luke Thompson, Sabrina Bartlett and Luke Newton.

Bridgerton Season 2 Plot

Season two of Bridgerton is going to focus on the novel The Viscount Who Loved Me. It will see Anthony Bridgerton's romance bloom with Kate Sharma. We will also be introduced to the Sharma family in the upcoming season.

Watch Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer

Bridgerton Season 2 Episodes

Bridgerton Season 2 will consist of eight episodes. Their titles are Epi 1 - Capital R Rake, Epi 2 - Off to the Races, Epi 3 - A Bee in Your Bonnet, Epi 4 - Victory, Epi 5 - An Unthinkable Fate, Epi 6 - The Choice, Epi 7 - Harmony, Epi 8 - The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Where to Watch Bridgerton Season 2?

All episodes of Bridgerton Season 2 will be exclusively available on Netflix from March 25, 2022. Although to watch it the viewer will require a valid Netflix subscription. Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer: Netflix’s Period Drama Series Highlights the Love Triangle Between Jonathan Bailey, Charithra Chandran and Simone Ashley (Watch Video).

What Time Will Bridgerton Season 2 Release Online?

Bridgerton Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix at 1:30 pm IST on March 25, 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2022 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).