Anushka Sharma is busy as a producer these days. After the successful stint of her web series, Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime, the actress is back to receiving some rave reviews for her new outing on Netflix. Bulbbul starring Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chatterjee is a horror fantasy - a genre that's still not popular in our film industry. While critics aren't fully convinced with the actress' new production, netizens are raving about her choice. Bulbbul Movie Review: Tripti Dimri’s Strong Performance and Its Visual Flair Make Anushka Sharma's Spooky But Lethargic Offering Worth A Watch.

From tagging it as the best movie of 2020 so far to appreciating Tripti Dimri's performance, Twitterati can't stop praising Bulbbul for all the right reasons. Check out some of their reactions that may instantly bring a smile on Anushka Sharma's face.

Some Love for Anushka Sharma and Paoli Dam

Bulbbul has been watched. Mujhe toh bahut acchi lagi. My love for Anushka Sharma continues to grow. Also, Pauli Dam! — Aditi Sen (@senaditi) June 24, 2020

Absolute Perfection

#Bulbbul is by far the best movie I've watched this year. Absolute perfection! 👏👏👏 — Steffi (@Stef_Oli) June 24, 2020

Few Misses But Lots of Hits

I wasn’t fully satisfied with the climax but the movie delivered on the message it was trying to deliver. Men fear powerful women. A strong woman would’ve been deemed as a chudail then. Love the whole period drama feel to it. #Bulbbul — Crime Master Gogi (@tvphangurl1) June 24, 2020

A Gripping Tale

bulbul is a nicely made film. A gripping tale. Love @avinashtiw85 @tripti_dimri23 as a pair after Shah Rukh Kajol. Absolute fav and great actors too. Good show @anushkasharma — KINJAL (@kinjal3108) June 24, 2020

Some More Love for Anushka Sharma

Another Great Attempt by Sharma

Seen "Bulbbul" on Netflix yet? Another Great story by #Anuskasharam and team, story was looking like from Ravindranath Tagore era, What a enthrall performance by each and everyone, Good watch https://t.co/HbCk8uHjyT — Kunal Mahajan (@ME_kunalmahajan) June 24, 2020

Tripti Dimri, This One's For You

@tripti_dimri23 Loved your portrayal as the mysterious Thakurain in #Bulbbul. Never before have I ever been so haunted someone's smiling face :-) — Dipayan Das (@dip_zeus) June 24, 2020

Positive Reactions Coming In

I just finished #Bulbbul, its 5am, but I dont think that matters because Im definitely not sleeping tonight. Thoroughly disturbed. But oh god it was ever good. @tripti_dimri23 🙌🏼 what a performance — ❤ (@AnushkaAddict) June 24, 2020

Just WOW!

Bulbbul is Smartly Crafted

#BulbbulReview: #Bulbbul tends to get a bit predictable, which is the only shortcoming of this @NetflixIndia film. But just when you start to relax and flow with the emotions, along comes a scary twist that jolts you back to the edge of your seat. #Bulbbul is smartly crafted. — Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) June 24, 2020

Our own in-house critic wrote "Bulbbul is certainly an unusual, different attempt in being a spooky, fairy tale affair that also becomes a commentary on women empowerment." While netizens are certainly impressed with Netflix's new offering, we're looking forward to hearing your thoughts on the same. So go ahead, watch the movie and tweet us your review @latestly.

