Actor Parag Tyagi has announced that his social media platforms, including Instagram and YouTube, will now be dedicated to his late wife Shefali Jariwala and her foundation. Parag took to Instagram, where he shared the news. He said that all promotions and monetary proceeds from these platforms will go directly to the foundation. ‘I Saw You for the First Time 15 Years Back’: Parag Tyagi Remembers First Meeting With Late Wife Shefali Jariwala on 15th Anniversary, Promises To Keep Her Traditions Alive (Watch Post)

Parag Tyagi Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pari aur Simba ke Papa (@paragtyagi)

Parag Tyagi To Launch YouTube Channel

“Coming very soon with Pari’s channel on YouTube. My Instagram and YouTube is dedicated to her and for her foundation #shefalijariwalarisefoundation. Any promotion and monetary coming from these are going to my Pari’s foundation,” Parag wrote. He added: “We are so overwhelmed with all your love and blessings. Just keep loving us so we can fulfill her dream together. Love you all from us — me, Pari, and Simba,” Parag expressed. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Parag Tyagi Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Wife Shefali Jariwala As He Welcomes Bappa Without Her, Netizens Extend Support.

Shefali Jariwala’s Legacy

Shefali passed away on June 27, 2025 due to a cardiac arrest. It was on August 19, when Parag announced the Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation. He also has taken charge of kids' welfare and education through it. He shared a video of the same on his Instagram and captioned it as, “Congratulations Doston Navya, Kavya, Ishan and Inaya few more drops in the ocean of #shefalijariwalarisefoundation. Keep praying and keep showering ur love so we can fulfil Pari’s dream and help as many underprivileged children we can so grateful #shefalijariwala.”

Shefali Jariwala ‘Kaanta Laga’ Star Passes Away at 42

Shefali Jariwala was widely known for her breakout performance in the iconic 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, passed away aged 42. Jariwala was reportedly rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband after she was found unresponsive. Despite all efforts, doctors declared her dead-on arrival. Shefali Jariwala became a household name after appearing in the remixed music video Kaanta Laga, which dominated the Indian pop scene in the early 2000s. Her popularity earned her a role in Salman Khan's film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and she went on to star in the 2019 web series Baby Come Naa. Parag Tyagi Honors Late Wife Shefali Jariwala With Emotional Tattoo in Her Memory (Watch Video)

Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla’s Shared Past

Jariwala also made her mark in television, participating in dance reality shows such as Boogie Woogie and Nach Baliye, further endearing herself to audiences across India. She also participated in Bigg Boss 13 with her friend and ex-boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla, who tragically passed away under similar circumstances in his 40s.

