Parag Tyagi recalled the first time he met his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, 15 years ago. Celebrating 15 years of wonderful memories with his Pari, Parag shared that it was Shefali who taught him how to live life in masti. ‘Will Share What Actually Happened’: Parag Tyagi Launches Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation and YouTube Channel To Fulfil Late Wife’s Dream of Girl Child Education and Women Empowerment (Watch Video)

Parag Tyagi Shares Heartfelt Video on Instagram – See Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pari aur Simba ke Papa (@paragtyagi)

Parag Tyagi Remembers First Meeting With Shefali Jariwala

Dropping a couple of precious memories with his better half, Parag wrote on his Instagram handle, "My love, My jaan, My Pari When I saw you for the first time 15 years back, I knew you r the only one and 11 years back you chose to marry me on the same date we met and can’t thank u enough for coming in my life and gave me immense love unconditionally which I may not have deserved."

Parag Tyagi Pens Heartfelt Note for Shefali Jariwala

"You made my life so beautiful and colourful, u taught me how to live life in masti and Now Living and cherishing all our masti wali wonderful memories. Love you till my last breath Pari and even after that. From 12th Aug 2010 till eternity. Forever Together," he added. On Monday, Parag wished 'happy birthday' to Shefali’s mother, Sunita Jariwala. He even posted a video compilation of a string of their lovely family moments with Shefali, and captioned it: "Pari wishing you a very Happy Birthday mom @jariwalasunita . Love u so much mom, always with you - Pari #shefalijariwala @shivanijariwala19." ‘Pari Wishing You a Very Happy Birthday Mom’: Parag Tyagi’s Emotional Birthday Wish for Late Wife Shefali Jariwala’s Mother (View Post)

Parag Tyagi Keeps Shefali Jariwala’s Rakshabandhan Tradition Alive

Meanwhile, this Rakshabandhan, Parag decided to keep Shifali's ritual alive by tying rakhis to his househelp and pet dog Simba. Parag revealed that although Shefali is no longer with them, he wishes to keep all her traditions intact. He took to Instagram and dropped a clip of himself tying Rakhi to Simba and his househelp in front of a huge portrait of Shefali. "Pari, you used to tie Rakhi to our baby Simba and our Ram. I want you to keep doing it through me so today I tied Rakhi to Simba and Ram from ur side.. Now I am going to fulfil all ur duties… Love you till our last breath (sic)," Parag wrote the caption.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2025 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).