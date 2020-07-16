Bigg Boss 13 beauty Himanshi Khurana was recently in the news for her adorable wishes for boyfriend and BB13 runner-up Asim Riaz’s birthday. However, the actress has been keeping unwell and as a precautionary measure, got herself tested for COVID-19. Seems like Himanshi did not want to risk her health and also of those around her and also people who she has been working with for the past few days. And given that Coronavirus’ symptoms are as common as common cold and fever, Khurana thought it better to get the test done. Himanshi Khurana's Birthday Wish for Boyfriend Asim Riaz is All About Life Giving Him Reasons to Smile (View Post).

Her Manager Nidhi took to Twitter to reveal that Himanshi had been unwell since the last two days and hence had gone ahead and got her self tested. She also informed Himanshi's fans and well-wishers that they will share the test results with everyone. Himanshi Khurana Opens Up On Her Long-Distance Relationship With Asim Riaz, Says 'We Respect Each Other's Space'.

Check Out Her Tweet Below:

@realhimanshi is not feeling well from last 2 days. Tests for covid-19 are done.. Waiting for the reports.. Will share wid u all.. Stop messaging our family and friends by the tym.. Stay safe all... Thankyou — Nidhi K (@nidhe_k) July 15, 2020

On the work front, Himanshi and Asim's latest music videos with other artists, Bazaar and Teri Gali respectively, were massive successes. In fact, Asim and Himanshi will once again come together for another music video where the track has been sung by none other than the king of romantic melodies Arijit Singh.

