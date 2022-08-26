Pankaj Tripathi returns to play Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice Season 3 and the reviews of the Disney+ Hotstar show are finally out. Critics have given mixed reactions to this legal drama some have called it gripping while other labelled it dull. Criminal Justice Season 3 which is titled Adhura Sach revolves around a twisted murder case of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder is her own brother, Mukul Ahuja. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, actors like Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad, and Gaurav Gera will also be seen in pivotal roles. Criminal Justice Adhura Sach Trailer Out! Pankaj Tripathi’s Series Is Back With Season 3, To Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From August 26 (Watch Video).

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach is directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios. Let's see what the critics think about the newly released Disney+ Hotstar show.

The Indian Express: Being ‘Hindi medium’ doesn’t make our Mishraji any less of a ‘vakeel’: to be a good human being, says he, is as important as to be on the winning side. Some of these dialogues are on the nose, but Tripathi is self-aware and disarming, and we move right along on the path of discovery. Yes, the killer is found, and yes, the series manages to keep it a surprise till almost near the end. Criminal Justice Season 3 Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi’s Madhav Mishra Returns to Tackle Yet Another Complicated Case in This Disney+ Hotstar Series (Watch Video).

Hindustan Times: The biggest flaw with Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach is the show is confused about what it wants to be. The first two seasons, as I mentioned, were about the shortcomings of India’s legal systems and how the accused can become victims themselves. This track is present in the third season but overshadowed by a more traditional whodunnit track.

Pinkvilla: The Rohan Sippy directorial does not waste time but propels the viewer into the story right from the word go. The screenplay by Bijesh Jayarajan and It Agarwal is quite engaging and keeps the viewer hooked at almost all times, except the scenes involving Mishra’s sex-worker client, which felt poorly executed.

Firstpost: Though this current season shifts its focus to the juvenile justice system, it feels, more or less an echo of the first season. Templated similar to the original, there is a seemingly indefensible accused, who undergoes some sort of hairy transformation behind bars, while on the outside, a pesky, street-smart lawyer goes about fighting his case from the insides of a multi-purpose omni van.

Scroll.in: While Criminal Justice – Adhura Sach has a few noteworthy performances, including by Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli and Gaurav Gera as Avantika’s first husband, this is a Pankaj Tripathi show from the moment we first see him in a courtroom, defending yet another indefensible client.

