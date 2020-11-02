Ross, as a dutiful father was the one who co-parented his kid with Carol, even though she moved forward in her life as a lesbian, with her partner. However, as the series progressed, we saw many more sides of Ross and can literally not forget some of his one-liners. And so on the occasion of David's birthday today, here are a few catchy, witty and hilarious quotes by Ross that'll make you chuckle for sure. So, without further ado, let's gete started. David Schwimmer AKA Ross Geller on Friends Reunion: ‘Don”t Think It”s Possible’.

The Most Debated Situation On The Show!

David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller (Photo Credits: File Image) The Couch Moment!

Oh Really??!!

Ofcourse, A Vegetable Trifle Would...

Ouch!

If Only We Make It To That List!

Umm... Okayyyyy!!

It's been 26 years since Ross said 'Hiiiii' to his group of friends for the first time, but still, his fun acts are fresh in the mind of the audience. Each line said by David (Ross)was delivered with so much panache that we could proudly say there's none like him. Here's wishing David and everyone's favourite Ross Geller a happy 54th. Stay tuned!