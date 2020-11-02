PIVOT... PIVOT... PIVOT.... and go back to Netflix if you haven't watched FRIENDS yet. Well, we'd say it's a crime if you haven't watched this sitcom because there never was and never will be a show like this one. FRIENDS aired for 10 seasons and followed the lives of 6 best buds, as they navigate from whiling their time at a coffee house to finding paths and partners in life, well for the exception of Joey. The actors who played the friends in the series are till date remembered for their portrayals and the show is also hailed for having managed to give its ensemble cast equal screen time. And while every character from the iconic series is dear to their fans, we have to admit, actor David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller was a specimen in himself. FRIENDS 25th Anniversary: 25 Quotes from the American Sitcom That We Use in Real Life All the Time

Ross, as a dutiful father was the one who co-parented his kid with Carol, even though she moved forward in her life as a lesbian, with her partner. However, as the series progressed, we saw many more sides of Ross and can literally not forget some of his one-liners. And so on the occasion of David's birthday today, here are a few catchy, witty and hilarious quotes by Ross that'll make you chuckle for sure. So, without further ado, let's gete started. David Schwimmer AKA Ross Geller on Friends Reunion: ‘Don”t Think It”s Possible’

 The Most Debated Situation On The Show!

David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Couch Moment!

David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller (Photo Credits: File Image)

Oh Really??!!

David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ofcourse,  A Vegetable Trifle Would...

David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ouch!

David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller (Photo Credits: File Image)

If Only We Make It To That List!

David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller (Photo Credits: File Image)

Umm... Okayyyyy!!

David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller (Photo Credits: Pinterest)
It's been 26 years since Ross said 'Hiiiii' to his group of friends for the first time, but still, his fun acts are fresh in the mind of the audience. Each line said by David (Ross)was delivered with so much panache that we could proudly say there's none like him. Here's wishing David and everyone's favourite Ross Geller a happy 54th. Stay tuned!

