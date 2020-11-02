Ross, as a dutiful father was the one who co-parented his kid with Carol, even though she moved forward in her life as a lesbian, with her partner. However, as the series progressed, we saw many more sides of Ross and can literally not forget some of his one-liners. And so on the occasion of David's birthday today, here are a few catchy, witty and hilarious quotes by Ross that'll make you chuckle for sure. So, without further ado, let's gete started. David Schwimmer AKA Ross Geller on Friends Reunion: ‘Don”t Think It”s Possible’.
The Couch Moment!
Oh Really??!!
Ofcourse, A Vegetable Trifle Would...
Ouch!
If Only We Make It To That List!
Umm... Okayyyyy!!
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).