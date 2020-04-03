Devoleena Bhattacharjee Claims Cyber Cell is Close To Catching The Troll Who Posted Offensive Audio Clip About The Actress and Her Mother (Details Inside)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was recently in the news for being immensely trolled for her opinion on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's music video "Bhula Dunga" by SidNaaz fans, was also being subjected to audio threats and slams by the Bigg Boss 13 jodi's fandoms. After a point, the threats became so offensive that Devoleena Bhattacharjee has gone ahead and filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell. Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee Wants To Do A Music Video With Sidharth Shukla, Says 'Don't Mind Pairing Up With Him'.

Opening up on the same, Devoleena told BT, "I lodged a complaint on Tuesday and also sent a mail to the authorities concerned, requesting them to take action the following day. We are close to finding out who the offender is; it is not easy to track the person, if it is someone living abroad."

Speaking up that she doesn't care about the trolls, Devoleena went on to say that while she would never pay attention to trolls, they had crossed a line when they dragged the actress' mother into it. "I usually ignore trolls, but this person has crossed all limits. Cyberbullies are taking advantage of their right to freedom of speech. So, My action is a warning to all cyberbullies, who stoop low to support their favourite celebs." Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gives It Back To Trolls Calling her Jobless, Says She Supports 'SidRa' More Than 'SidNaaz' (View Tweets).

When questioned about her statement on "Bhula Dunga", that stirred all of this controversy, Devoleena opened up and said, "I have felt that way from day one. Shenaaz has always been vocal about her feelings, but Sidharth has made it clear that she is just a friend. There was no chemistry in the song and I commented just as a viewer. I have nothing against anyone." Well, Devoleena as a viewer is entitled to her own opinion, trolls really need to understand that they need to back off.