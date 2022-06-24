Popular TV and film actress Mouni Roy, seen as a judge on the dance reality show DID L'il Masters 5 is all praise for contestant Rishita and Mouni says that her performance reminds her of her own childhood. Rishita's performance to Chamma Chamma Baje Re reminded Mouni of her childhood. Mouni Roy Exudes Sheer Elegance in Sequined Lehenga! Take a Look at Classy Style Statement of the Man Magazine’s June Cover Star!

Mouni mentioned: "Now that we are in the finale week, I would like to tell you that I have been really very possessive and protective about you since day one. I don't know why, but I feel a very different connection with you. Since the day I saw you, and whenever we have had any conversation, you have always reminded me of myself. It's like you are the childhood version of Mouni Roy." Brahmastra Part One – Shiva: Makers Introduce Mouni Roy As Junoon; Check Out Motion Poster Of The ‘Mysterious Queen Of Darkness.’

"I feel that we both share the simplicity in our hearts, and I associate with that a lot. I am really happy with the way you are using your talent to grow. I am truly proud of your whole journey, starting right from the audition round to reaching the fantastic finale. I am extremely happy to see you perform on this stage every week and I hope you achieve a lot of success and happiness in life," she added. DID Li'l Masters Season 5 judged by Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, TV actress Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D'Souza, airs on Zee TV.

