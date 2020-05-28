Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji Actress Donal Bisht Responds to Mental Health Queries from Fans amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji Actress Donal Bisht (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress Donal Bisht has asked her fans to pour their hearts out to her, so she can help them through their ongoing emotional turmoil. The actress recently took to social media and posted a video addressed to her fans. "Since it's May, the month of mental health awareness, I thought of addressing these ongoing emotional issues that we're all facing right now; isolation, loneliness, frustration, depression, mixed with so many other emotions.

This year has been the toughest for us. And this is just my way of contributing to our society. It's the least I can do," she said. Now she is flooded with emotional queries from her fans, and she is happy to be there for them."I didn't expect to receive this kind of response, honestly.

I'm swamped with questions, but it also shows how many of us are distressed right now. I'm putting in all my effort to help answer each question. I feel so content and happy thinking that I'm able to make a difference. I think we should all be there for each other as much as we can. This is beautiful" she said.