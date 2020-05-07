Dipika Chikhlia Aka Sita Feels the Indian Government Should Felicitate the Ramayan Team With Padma Awards

The comeback of the mythological show, Ramayan on Doordarshan not only helped the audience relive their childhood memories, but it also inculcated values among many. The re-run of this Ramanand Sagar's show broke all TRP records and became one of the most-watched tales amid lockdown. Not just the show, even the characters from the same got showered with immense love and respect. Recently, Dipika Chikhlia who portrayed the role of Sita in Ramayan talked about her wish to receive Padma Award as the show has been loved across. In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, the onscreen Sita talked about the same and also expressed how her Ramayan team should also get a royalty. 'Ramayan's Sita Is The First Single Mother in The History of Indian Culture,' Says Actress Dipika Chikhlia (Details Inside).

On her wish for Padma Award, she said, “I am not asking for any award in this conversation with you, but am definitely going to point it out. Now, the way the Modi government has once again brought the Ramayan serial to the world, the world has also given love. Now if Modi Ji feels that Ramayan's team has done some work in culture and literature, then they should think about honouring us with Padma awards.” FYI, this award is one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually. Ramayan’s Sita, Dipika Chikhlia Goes Down the Memory Lane With a Throwback Pic From the Sets, Says ‘Many of the Cast Are No More’.

Not just this, Dipika also opened up on receiving a royalty. She said, “This contribution of ours received neither any respect nor royalty. This is not correct. I am saying this today because people are listening to us today. We should get a good royalty.”

Chikhlia also told the portal how she was ashamed to tell about the remuneration of Ramayan to everyone. “Everyone started living in real life to drown him in his character. Viewers started thinking of artists as God, so all of us artists never did any such work for money, so that the audience wouldn’t get emotionally hurt. Today, I want to say that I did not get any National Award, nor any State Award, nor any Padma Award and the fees for working in Ramayana. It was so low that I was ashamed to tell people even then and I am still ashamed," she added. Stay tuned!