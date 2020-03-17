Divyanka Tripathi Is More Concerned About Mumbai Metro Construction Than COVID-19 Scare and Netizens Take a Dig (Read Tweets)

Divyanka Tripathi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi's tweet amid the COVID-19 pandemic has come under flak on social media. Divyanka, who is known for her role in "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", had tweeted: "With such less traffic in Mumbai, it seems like an opportunity to quickly complete Metro, bridges and smooth roads." The actress also shared a video showing how she found no traffic and hopes by the time the coronavirus threat is gone, the metro and road work will be completed as workers can now function without hassles, reports timesofindia.indiatimes.com. COVID-19 Effect! Rashami Desai Gets Her Temperature Checked Before Entering Naagin 4 Sets (Watch Video)

The contention, however, did not go down well with social media users. They found her tweet to be "insensitive" and asked her to delete the tweet. One said: "Those labourers are also human beings. It is an emergency and safety is for everyone." "As if the engineers & construction worker life r not important .. such an vague & unrequired tweet at this moment," wrote another. Naagin 4: Rashami Desai Looks Resplendent in Her Bridal Look For The Show (View Pics)

This Is What Divyanka Earlier Said

User #1

But DT those labour workers r humans too and roads n metros can be built later on when things get settled down..why to keep their lives at stake considering so many labour workers works. — Zoha khan (@Zohakhan73) March 17, 2020

User #2

Madam..lives of workers aren’t important? How they should come for work if entire India is asked to stay at home? They may be daily labour but yet govt won’t allow fathering for work on public projects right ? — Chirayu R. Mankad🇮🇳 (@cmankad) March 17, 2020

User #3

Madam .this road and construction work can be done later it's an emergency for everyone. .metro workers r also human. .. — sk (@khannashw) March 17, 2020

User #4

*Quickly" is the Key but I doubt if that would happen because that ain't the concern right now and it should not be as well. Better to stay indoors and practice strict hygiene for the betterment of everyone! — Anshika Srivastava (@Anshi_24) March 17, 2020

Divyanka Tripathi Apologises a User

My apologies. Point taken. https://t.co/WXQUkRFee1 — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) March 17, 2020

Divyanka Tripathi Has a Final Say 'Move On'

We all are humans and susceptible to errors. In this volatile & violent social media world, important question is: If someone's capable of realizing and apologizing..ARE YOU CAPABLE OF FORGIVING AND MOVING ON? Should everything be News & point of argument? Where's humanity there? — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) March 17, 2020

Third user said: "Please delete this tweet. It looks insensitive. Metro workers labourers are also human beings." One more called the tweet "Insensitive" and asked her to "Delete this tweet".