Actor Eijaz Khan is a renowned name in the Hindi fiction show space. He has done serials like Kkavyanjali, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Bhaskar Bharti. Last year, he participated in the fourteenth season of 'Bigg Boss' and quickly became one of the favourite contestants. He has shared how the popular show has affected his life as his fans got to know a more personal side of him when he participated in the reality show. Eijaz Khan Reacts to Bigg Boss 15 Going Digital-First, Says ‘It’s a Sensible Thing to Do’.

"It is one of the most popular platforms to showcase yourself. I think till then, people only knew a part of me that was only showcased by the media. In 'Bigg Boss', you can't really act so I guess people got to know the real me," he said. As for how the reality show changed his career, he added: "I have mixed feelings about it because I don't think it has really changed my career because I am not going to pursue reality television shows as a career option. I've always been an actor and I'll always be an actor. I think the popularity is what it gives. I am very grateful for it. I think that is one thing that has made a difference." Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Saves Eijaz Khan, Rahul Mahajan and Abhinav Shukla From Eviction as a Holiday Gift.

"The perception value does change when someone does a show like 'Bigg Boss'. My understanding of the perception value is if people understand it and value it. I think people understood the real me and that has added a value to my perception," he concluded.

