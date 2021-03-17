TV presenter Emma Willis will be hosting the reality show The Voice, and she admits being nervous. Willis is hosting the show live for the first time in two years and says that she is worried about doing something wrong. The show had not gone live due to Covid restrictions all this while. Willis will be introducing the final of the singing competition. Big Brother Host Emma Willis Hopes the Reality Show to Return on TV.

"What I can't believe is we're live for the first time in two years. I'm really nervous. It only dawned on me when we were filming at the weekend and were like, 'Ooh, we're live next week'. I suddenly thought, 'Oh my goodness, I haven't done live telly in such a long time. What if I've forgotten, what if I do it wrong?'," she says. Lorraine Kelly Wants To Host a Late Night Version of Her Show, Says ‘Would Like To Call It Lorraine: Unleashed!’

Willis also hosted the latest series of The Celebrity Circle for Stand Up To Cancer recently.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2021 10:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).