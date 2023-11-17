The trailer for Sharad Kelkar-starrer Slum Golf has been unveiled. It gives a sneak peek into the life of a young, strong-willed boy, Pawan, who lives in the Mumbai slums and aspires to be a professional golfer. With a powerful narrative about determination and zeal to fight for one's passion, the series also stars Mayur More and Arjan Singh Aujlain in titular roles. 'Sharad Kelkar' Trends on Twitter After Akshay Kumar's First Look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahesh Manjrekar's Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat is Revealed!

Slum Gold Trailer shared By Amazon miniTV and Sharad Kelkar

Portraying the role of Coach Rane in the series, Sharad Kelkar said, "It was a delight to be a part of such an amazing project. Coach Rane's character is a watershed moment in Pawan's life, and he provides the support and guidance that everyone requires at some point in their lives. Slum Golf is a narrative about believing in oneself and staying focused on one's purpose despite obstacles and hardships. This unique and uplifting story will undoubtedly touch viewers' hearts, leaving them encouraged and confident."

Mayur More also expressed his excitement about the project. "Slum Golf sheds light on the hardships of people who aspire to achieve greatness but are bound by the chains of society, status, and finances.

Through the character of Pawan, I will not only portray his journey but also write a story that will inspire and motivate many. I'm looking forward to following his journey from the streets of slums to the tee box of the golf course. It was an amazing experience, and I hope that the viewers will also love and cheer for Pawan as they see him pursue his passion," he said. Slum Golf will be out on Amazon MiniTV on November 22.