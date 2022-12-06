The first look of Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is out! The photo is in black and white, and he can be seen sitting on a throne with one foot on a stool. Many fans seem to think he looks great and are anticipating the movie with excitement, but some others seem to prefer Sharad Kelkar. The actor had previously portrayed the Maratha King in the 2020 film Tanhaji. Check out some of Twitterati's reactions below. Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat: First Look of Akshay Kumar As Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Out!

From an Ardent Fan

I'm saying this as an ardent Akshay Kumar fan: This portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji really suits Sharad Kelkar better than Akshay Kumar.#VedatMaratheVeerDaudleSaat (2023) pic.twitter.com/s58L60HFZb — Metro Talkies (@TalkiesMetro) December 6, 2022

Unmatchable

No one can match sharad kelkar's grace for shivaji... Unmatchable... pic.twitter.com/3I2nI81PiC — sidharth (@SidharthMonu) December 6, 2022

The Best

Akshay Kumar's role as Shivaji Maharaj would be one to look out for 🔥. But Sharad Kelkar & Chinmay Mandlekar's portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is best till date ❤️. — Abhishek Kumar Yadav (@nerdy__abhi__) December 6, 2022

Hope for Dedication

No doubt Akshay Kumar is a fine actor but I would prefer Sharad Kelkar to portray the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I hope Akshay Kumar does this role with a lot more dedication than he did Prithviraj Chauhan. Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji>>> — Kabir Singh (@KabirSingh_45) December 6, 2022

