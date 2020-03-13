EPIC ON Join Hands with Leading Smart TV Solutions Provider Foxxum GmbH

Epic On, Foxxum (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mumbai, March 13, 2020: EPIC ON, the premium video-on-demand platform known for its diverse India-centric content by IN10 Media Network today announced a major partnership with Foxxum GmbH, a global leader in the development and operation of innovative Smart TV solutions. As part of the collaboration, EPIC ON will provide its library of premium content on the Foxxum-enabled devices worldwide, including Panasonic, Vestel, Hisense, Skyworth, and Sharp among many others.

The association further increases EPIC ON’s reach across SmartTV platforms and strengthens its presence in key markets such as America, Europe and MENA with large Indian diaspora. Users of Foxxum can now easily access EPIC ON’s eclectic content library with renowned shows like ‘Stories By Rabindranath Tagore’ directed by filmmaker Anurag Basu; ‘Mid-Wicket Tales with Naseeruddin Shah’; Indian mythological courtroom drama, ‘Dharmakshetra’; ‘Umeed India’ with ace cricketer Virender Sehwag; ‘Sharanam’ with Juhi Chawla; ‘Raja, Rasoi aur Andaz Anokha’ hosted by renowned chef Ranveer Brar; Sakshi Tanwar’s ‘Tyohaar Ki Thaali’, among others.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sourjya Mohanty, COO, EPIC ON, said, “At EPIC ON, we are tirelessly working towards associating with global brands to enhance the consumer viewing experience and engage with a newer set of audiences. Our partnership with Foxxum further fortifies our mission of robust alliances and expanding our reach across Smart TV users.” Further added, “EPIC ON’s content encompasses diverse tales about India, varying perspectives and narratives which have not been seen before and travels well without boundaries of geography, or nationality.”

“A paradigm change is happening within the content landscape. Content production, organization, distribution; all are in the midst of tremendous change. EPIC ON, with its focus on myths, folklore and cultural tales and Foxxum with its know-how of Smart TV technologies join hands to make the EPIC ON experience available on Smart TV’s worldwide and push the envelope for digital content consumption”, says Ronny Lutzi, CEO at Foxxum GmbH.