Erica Fernandes Awakens Her Inner Artist, Says 'Drawing Keeps Me Calm and Focused'

Erica Fernandes Finds Solace in Drawing (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Erica Fernandes seems to really be bringing out all of her hidden talents and expertise during the whole on-going 21-day lockdown period. The actress who recently brought out her inner chef posted pictures of herself cooking up some delicious looking khatti dal and aloo methi ki sabzi, has now showcased her lovely artistic talents with a beautiful drawing solely made by her. The actress uploaded two free-hand sketches on her Instagram and we like this side of Erica already. COVID-19 Lockdown: Erica Fernandes Is Cooking Some Tempting Dishes in Quarantine, Says ‘Stepping into the Kitchen After a Year’.

Says Erica, "What I have drawn today is a maze, which is very relevant to our situation at hand. We are all currently in the midst of this hazy maze, but will definitely be free from it soon."

Check Out Erica's Drawings Below:

Speaking about her love for drawing and desiging, Erica shares,"I am someone who loves doing productive stuff in my free time. Be it cooking, learning something new or even drawing and designing, it has to be something that awakens my creative side. Drawing is something that really keeps me calm and focused and also enables good hand movement." Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Star Erica Fernandes Rocks A Cleavage-Baring Top and Sequin Pants As She Graces A Magazine Cover (View Pic).

Revealing that she does not plan her drawings but draws what she feels like, Erica said, "I just love sitting and doodling anything that's on my mind at that time! And using pencils and sketch pens always reminds me of the stationary that I would use as a child, so I love engaging in this activity even more!" Well, what's an added bonus to Erica's creative side is the fact that her sketches are pretty and framing-worthy! Don't you think so?