Actress Erica Fernandes has begun filming for her daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 after having shot for the show from the safety of her home, ever since her co-star Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19 back in July. After Parth Samthaan and three other crew members had tested positive, the remaining team of Kasautii... had gotten tests done and they tested negative for COVID-19. However, while Erica wanted to return to the sets after getting herself tested once again, Aamna Sharif's staff member tested positive and the actress decided to return to the sets after quarantining herself first. Parth Samthaan Resumes Shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Looks Suave In The First Pics From The Sets!.

After shooting for her daily soap from home for almost the entirety of July, Erica is back on the sets now. On her return, Erica told Bombay Times, "While shooting from home, I read a few scenes, which I felt wouldn’t have been effective if I shot them alone. Besides, I was not happy with what I was seeing on screen, and shooting alone was affecting my performance." Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Erica Fernandes Shooting For Show From Home, Reveals She Will Report To Sets After Taking Another COVID-19 Test.

Elaborating on why her return was inevitable and important as well, Erica continued, "I am on the show for a major part of it, and it wouldn’t look good if I was only going to be seen in close-ups with no interaction with my co-actors. The ratings were getting affected, and I didn’t want my show to suffer. Hence, I decided to return to the set. There was no pressure from the production house to come on the set; it is solely my decision." Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Erica Fernandes Tests Negative For COVID-19 (View Post).

Erica also revealed that she has arranged for her parents' safe being first, before returning to the sets. Revealing that her parents suffer from some ailments that make them vulnerable, the actress said, "My father is a heart patient and has had four heart attacks, while my mother has a history of TB. Besides, I, too, have breathing issues. I couldn’t have stepped out for the shoot, met so many people and come back home to them. That would have put them at risk. So, before I decided to return to the set, I asked them to move to another home. They will be staying separately, so that I don’t come in contact with them."

"I have never stayed away from my family, so it’s going to be a new experience. If I visit them, I will probably see them from outside the window," revealed Erica. In other news, actor Parth Samthaan, who after a panic attack, went to live with his parents inPune over the weekend, is back in Mumbai and has resumed shooting for the show already.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2020 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).