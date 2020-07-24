The team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been facing some unfortunate circumstances ever since they began shooting. First news of the show's main lead Parth Samthaan testing positive for COVID-19 came out, followed by that of 4 other people working on the sets of Klick Nixon studios also testing positive for Coronavirus. Fortunately, Parth's co-stars Erica Fernandes, Shubhaavi Choksey, Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif and Pooja Banerjee tested negative and continue to shoot for the show. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Here's When Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif Will Resume Shooting For the Show (Deets).

However, the large scale COVID-19 scare that the sets have recently seen has led to Erica opting to shoot from home. That and also, the actress had already revealed that she wants to get tested again for COVID-19 before resuming shooting on the sets. Well, we do not blame Erica for wanting to be cautious. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actor Parth Samthaan Tests Negative For COVID-19, On His Way To Recovery.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Erica revealed, "I tested negative, but the testing was done at an early stage. So, I wanted to wait for a few more days, get another test done after 10 days, and then get back to the set. But since we were already on air, we had to continue work and this is the best way forward." Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Erica Fernandes Tests Negative For COVID-19 (View Post).

She went on to reveal how she has been co-ordinating her 'work from home' with her team back on sets. "I have an online channel for which I used to do everything on my own and that experience is coming in handy since it taught me intricacies of handling a camera, fixing the lights, monitoring the sound and getting dressed up on my own. My only challenge has been not having my co-star in front and having to imagine how the other person will react. Now, we are shooting over video calls, it shows we are evolving."

Also opening up on the fact that Kasuatii makers could have replaced her, but they didn't, Erica continued to reveal, "It wouldn’t have been hard for them to replace me, but they are cooperating and trying to find ways to make things work. Both the channel and Ekta have so much at stake and they are still being so considerate. So, I have been trying to give my best."

