Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19 last week. This led to the shooting of the show being halted immediately and the rest of the cast and crew going in for testing. While all of Parth's co-stars like Pooja Banerjee, Karan Patel, Shubhaavi Chouksey and Erica Fernandes eventually tested negative for COVID-19, the latter's delayed reports had got her fans worried. However, after much speculation, Erica tested negative and even went on to assure her fans that she did not suffer from the pandemic. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Erica Fernandes Tests Negative For COVID-19 (View Post).

However, as they say, it's better to be safe than sorry, Erica has been taking her precautions, despite testing negative for COVID-19. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Erica revealed, "I'll be home quarantined for some time until I do another test in 7-10 days to be sure. Because at this point it was too early to test." Erica Fernandes Is TAKEN, Actress Reveals She Has Been In A Relationship For 3 Years And Its Neither Shaheer Sheikh or Parth Samthaan (Watch Video).

Erica Fernandes' Instagram Story

Luckily for the rest of the cast and crew of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, none of Parth's co-workers tested negative. However, 4 workers working at the studios in Chandivali, tested positive for the pandemic.

