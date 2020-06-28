Actress Erica Fernandes hit gold with both her television shows. Her debut Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi was a runaway success and her on-screen chemistry with co-star Shaheer Sheikh was presumed to be an off-screen one too. Back then, Shaheer and Erica both had denied the buzz of a relationship. Soon, Erica moved on to do Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 with Parth Samthaan as her on-screen man, and once again, she was paired with Parth, after they were spotted hanging out with the same circle of friends, Erica was spotted wearing Parth's jacket and the duo also shot for multiple photoshoots which only gave more fire to the link up rumours. And once again, Parth and Erica denied the buzz. Erica Fernandes Finally Addresses Her Link-Up Rumours With Parth Samthaan, Says ‘It Affects Our Personal Lives’ (Read Details).

However, looks like Erica is done with her share of link ups. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan on Instagram, Erica revealed that she was in a three-year-long relationship with a man - NOT from the entertainment industry. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Star Erica Fernandes Rocks A Cleavage-Baring Top and Sequin Pants As She Graces A Magazine Cover (View Pic).

Check Out The Clip From The Interview Below:

I loved this part ❤️ 😍 3yrs of relationship ,she is so happy god please protect her happiness #EricaFernandes @IamEJF pic.twitter.com/cYj0VNSR8C — Team Prerna ❤️❤️ (@srija__ma) June 27, 2020

When asked by Kannan if she as single, Erica replied, "No I'm not. I am in a relationship." When prodded further if we know him, the lady replied, "No he is not from the industry" and then went on to admit that she was dating her man for 3 years now. Shocking! She admitted that they were very compatible and understanding and also best friends, who keep talking about all kinds of nonsense. Erica Fernandes Opens Up On Her Social Media Live Videos, Says 'I Prefer Watching a Way of Doing Something Correctly, Rather Than Just Reading About It'.

Erica also revealed that her guy did not like watching her romance other men on screen. "He doesn't like watching me romance any other guy so he does not like watching it. He gets up and walks off," Erica laughed and revealed. When asked on his opinion of her link ups with leading men, Erica revealed, "Somewhere it started to affect him. Because of this I wanted to come out and say ki I am in a relationship." Well, now that... we call a well-kept secret.

