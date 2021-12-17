Eugene Levy celebrates his 75th birthday on December 17. He is best known for his portrayal as Johnny Rose in Schitt’s Creek. He is the recipient of several honors for his works which includes four Primetime Emmy Awards and a Grammy Award. He received huge recognition and fame for his character in the Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek. His balanced and cool-headed role in the series is really praise-worthy. Levy is usually known for playing confused, quirky and uncommon roles in movies or shows. Apart from Schitt’s Creek, he is also highly well-known for appearing in sketch comedy TV show SCTV from 1976 to 1984. Dan and Eugene Levy's ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Farewell Tour Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Concerns.

Levy surely made us laugh with his witty character in the sitcom Schitt's Creek. Apart from series, he has starred in movies like Fox Lady, Going Berserk, Speed Zone, Stay Tuned, I Love Trouble, Dogmatic, Down to Earth, The Man, New York Minute, Taking Woodstock, Goon, American Reunion, Finding Dory and Star-Crossed: The Film, etc. 'Schitt's Creek' Star Eugene Levy to Host Travel Series for Apple.

On the occasion of Eugene Levy's 75th birthday, let's hear some of his funny quotes and sayings as Johnny Rose from Schitt’s Creek:

Talk To The Hand!

Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose in Schitt’s Creek (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Please Don't!

Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose in Schitt’s Creek (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

A Dead Body!

Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose in Schitt’s Creek (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Just A Little!

Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose in Schitt’s Creek (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Is That Even For Real?

Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose in Schitt’s Creek (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Hahahaha!

Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose in Schitt’s Creek (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Not The Only One!

Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose in Schitt’s Creek (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Smart Enough!

Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose in Schitt’s Creek (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

A Sort Of Way!

Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose in Schitt’s Creek (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose from Schitt’s Creek. We wish this fantastic veteran actor, producer, comedian, writer and director Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2021 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).