Julie Rohr, a resident of Edmonton, Canada, has received some surprise support from her favourite celebs, as she undergoes a fighting stage of her life. As per a report in CTV News Edmonton, Julie had been diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma in 2015, and is presently in the final stage of the terminal cancer. Having been shifted to the hospice to help her in the critical stage, her friends have been sending out requests to her favourite Canadian celebs to show her love, and boy, did they respond! Dan and Eugene Levy's ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Farewell Tour Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Concerns.

First to do so was Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, The multiple Emmy winning show is one of the best series to come out of Canada in recent times, and Levy's writing and performance were highly praised. Levy's video message to Julie on behalf of the entire Schitt's Creek cast was quite heartwarming.

Watch Video:

We can truly relate to Julie's happiness on seeing the video.

Levy was followed by another of his fellow SC cast-mate in Karen Robinson, who played Ronnie Lee on the show.

Ryan Reynolds, one of Canada's biggest gifts to Hollywood and all-around affable guy, also didn't waste time in sending his love for his fan. Free Guy Movie Review: Ryan Reynolds’ New Film Packs a Hilarious, Wholesome Punch With a Unique Spin to Videogame Movies!

Julie's ecstatic response,

Author Rick Mercer also send wishes through another video.

Stewart Reynolds, Canadian YouTube Comedian known popularly as Internet's Favourite Dad, also responded to the lovely solidarity call.

Authors and Internet celebrities, Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach sent a video together for Julie.

It is real stories like this that show there is still a lot of warmth and humanity and kindness left in this world, even if the news suggest otherwise. Thank you internet and celebs for rising to the occasion and making one more person happier than before when the need arose.

