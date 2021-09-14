Julie Rohr, a resident of Edmonton, Canada, has received some surprise support from her favourite celebs, as she undergoes a fighting stage of her life. As per a report in CTV News Edmonton, Julie had been diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma in 2015, and is presently in the final stage of the terminal cancer. Having been shifted to the hospice to help her in the critical stage, her friends have been sending out requests to her favourite Canadian celebs to show her love, and boy, did they respond! Dan and Eugene Levy's ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Farewell Tour Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Concerns.

First to do so was Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, The multiple Emmy winning show is one of the best series to come out of Canada in recent times, and Levy's writing and performance were highly praised. Levy's video message to Julie on behalf of the entire Schitt's Creek cast was quite heartwarming.

Watch Video:

We can truly relate to Julie's happiness on seeing the video.

I JUST SAW THIS AND I AM SCREAMING 😭😭🙌🏼🙌🏼❤️❤️@danjlevy & everyone at @SchittsCreek - your show carried me through some dark, dark nights dealing with this disease, and laughter was my medicine. Now, at the end, it still lifts and delights me. THANK YOU for this gift! https://t.co/oR3fzFUBrq — Julie Rohr ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡ °) (@JulieRohrYEG) September 13, 2021

Levy was followed by another of his fellow SC cast-mate in Karen Robinson, who played Ronnie Lee on the show.

Ryan Reynolds, one of Canada's biggest gifts to Hollywood and all-around affable guy, also didn't waste time in sending his love for his fan. Free Guy Movie Review: Ryan Reynolds’ New Film Packs a Hilarious, Wholesome Punch With a Unique Spin to Videogame Movies!

And @GentScientist pulled through with a lovely message for @JulieRohrYEG from the one and only @VancityReynolds 🥳 pic.twitter.com/tbAYF6YeG0 — Hannah Hamilton (she/her) (@iamhannah_h) September 13, 2021

Julie's ecstatic response,

And a message from @VancityReynolds- oh, my goodness gracious my heart feels absolutely ready to explode. I am so overwhelmed and honoured, thank you for your kindness in sending this message. Last night was one of the hardest in my life and today is just coming up roses! 😭🙌🏼 https://t.co/H2jUcQ7ZSb — Julie Rohr ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡ °) (@JulieRohrYEG) September 13, 2021

Author Rick Mercer also send wishes through another video.

RICK MERCER 😭 Oh my goodness thank you for this!! @rickmercer. Yes, my friends have turned the Twitterverse upside down, indeed 😂😂 They’re amazing. Thank you for taking the time to share. pic.twitter.com/JjvDvCazI5 — Julie Rohr ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡ °) (@JulieRohrYEG) September 13, 2021

Stewart Reynolds, Canadian YouTube Comedian known popularly as Internet's Favourite Dad, also responded to the lovely solidarity call.

I probably watched this video from @brittlestar five times to laugh and laugh about your thoughts on Dan Levy & Ryan Reynolds 😂 There’s no competition, sir, you’re the Internet’s favourite Dad! Thank you for making me laugh, with your comedy AND with this video. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Au45yQ1hOp — Julie Rohr ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡ °) (@JulieRohrYEG) September 13, 2021

Authors and Internet celebrities, Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach sent a video together for Julie.

It is real stories like this that show there is still a lot of warmth and humanity and kindness left in this world, even if the news suggest otherwise. Thank you internet and celebs for rising to the occasion and making one more person happier than before when the need arose.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).