EXCLUSIVE! Shehnaaz Gill Walks Out Of Bigg Boss 13 Media Interaction Because She Had To Pee

Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Voot)

Bigg Boss 13's latest episode for a change saw a light-hearted one where Salman, after delivering some ass-kicking to Himanshi and Asim in the previous episode, was in high spirits. While Shehbaz's mimicry of Sidharth Shukla and Bigg Boss left Salman Khan and the contestants in splits, Malang actors Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu's 'raaste ka kaanta' task saw some new faces emerge in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The Somvaar ka Vaar episode also saw Salman Khan pull a prank of Shehnaaz by fake evicting her, but it ended in Vishal Aditya Singh making an exit from the show. Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Claims Rashami Desai Knew About His Marriage, Says 'I Have Been Projected as a Villain and It’s Humiliating'.

The next episode of the show will see the annual media interaction take place in the house where journalists from various media organisations will enter the show and question the present contestants on various hot button topics of the house. However, one of the promo clips that released, saw Shehnaaz Gill walkout mid-interaction. But let us assure you that it is not what it looks like. The real reason that Shehnaaz got up in the middle was not that she was hurt with questions thrown at her, but because she had to attend nature's call. Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Invites Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother Shehbaz on the Next Season of the Reality Show and We Eagerly Wait for the Day!.

Check Out The Promo Of Shehnaaz's Walkout Below:

An eyewitness present at the interaction told us, "Shehnaaz politely excused herself from the session because she had to use the washroom. It is not how it is being projected in promos."

It is being reported online that Shehnaaz walked out because of the some 'teekhe sawal' from the journalists. But let us assure you that no such thing happen ed and this is yet again a case of misleading promos, that have become a norm this season!