Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has hit Netflix but seems like there's a piece of bad news waiting for the makers. The new web series revolving around the star wives of Bollywood stars Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari in lead roles and is produced by Karan's Dharma Productions. Currently, there's a fear that its episodes may have gotten leaked on different piracy websites. Search engine platforms are currently flooded with keywords like Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Full Series Available, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Full Episodes in HD, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives episodes download on Filmyzilla, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives TamilRockers download and more and they are reportedly available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p as well as in cam-rip versions. Karan Johar Strikes Pose with Bollywood Wives as Filmmaker's New Web Show Premieres on Netflix (See Pic).

The series earlier made headlines when Madhur Bhandarkar slammed Karan Johar for the show's title that belonged to him incidentally. The title 'Bollywood Wives' was registered by Bhandarkar and he refused to lend it to Karan and his team. Post his refusal, the filmmaker went ahead with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and the same irked Madhur Bhandarkar. Thanks to this controversy, there was a lot of discussion going on in media for the show and the same prompted audiences to search for its torrents links online. There are numerous search terms being used in order to download the full series such as Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Full Series Download, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Full Series Tamilrockers, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Full Series Tamilrockers HD Download, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Full Series Download Tamilrockers, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Full Series Telegram, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Telegram links, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Full Series HD Telegram, and so on. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Twitter Review: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey's Netflix Show Gets Heavily Trolled For Its head-spinning Content!

The entire film fraternity is trying hard to curb this menace but their efforts haven't been sufficient yet. LatestLY highly condemns these piracy acts as affects the business of a project adversely. It's time we have stricter laws against this unjust practice.

