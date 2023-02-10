Farzi is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead along with Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Kubbra Sait, Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. Directed by Raj & DK, the web series premiered today and has opened to positive response from the audience. Those who are yet to watch this series on the OTT platform, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Farzi’s premiere, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Farzi has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Farzi Review: Critics Hail Vijay Sethupathi and Shahid Kapoor’s Top Notch Performances in Raj & DK’s Amazon Prime Series!

Farzi full Series in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, OnlineSerieswatches, 123Series, 123Seriesrulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Watch The Trailer Of Farzi Below:

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Farzi 2022 Full Series Download Series Download, Farzi Tamilrockers, Farzi Tamilrockers HD Download, Farzi Series Download Pagalworld, Farzi Series Download Filmyzilla, Farzi Series Download Openload, Farzi Series Download Tamilrockers, Farzi Series Download Seriesrulz, Farzi Series Download 720p, Farzi Full Series Download 480p, Farzi Full Series Download bolly4u, Farzi Full Series Download Filmyzilla, Farzi Full Series Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the series. Farzi: Kriti Sanon, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan and More Celebs Attend Screening of Shahid Kapoor’s Amazon Prime Series (View Pics).

Apart from Farzi, there are several other newly released films and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes You Season 4, Class, Christopher, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2023 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).