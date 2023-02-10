Farzi has been one of the most-anticipated web series of the year. The trailer, posters and other promo videos featuring series’ lead actors, Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, had grabbed audiences’ attention. Helmed by Raj & DK, the series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Critics have shared their review on it and hailed Vijay and Shahid’s top notch performances and even called Farzi a gripping series. Take a look at some of the reviews shared on Farzi! Farzi: Kriti Sanon, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan and More Celebs Attend Screening of Shahid Kapoor’s Amazon Prime Series (View Pics).

Times Of India – Shahid Kapoor aces it once again, kind of reprising his bad-boy-with-a-heart avatar from Kaminey. Vijay Sethupathi, who brings his trademark style to portray the highly motivated officer Michael, who never plays by the rulebook. Farzi’ is a refreshing and intensely gripping scamster saga whose pros far outweigh its cons.

India Today – The makers of The Family Man, yet again, get its audience hooked on to an intriguing plot with solid performances, fun one-liners and thrilling sequences. Shahid Kapoor has knocked it out of the park this time. Vijay Sethupathi, who we have seen play cops before, is remarkable as Michael, a cop who, in his words, is 'not loyal to the government but his work'.

Bollywood Bubble – The one-word review for the Shahid Kapoor starrer would be intriguing. The 8-episode series is quite gripping with the right dose of humour.

Koimoi – Shahid Kapoor blends into Sunny quite organically. The best part is that he picks up the accent effortlessly and the Hindi slangs coming from him don’t look like an out-of-body experience. Vijay Sethupathi performs with so much ease that only an actor of his stature can.

Watch The Trailer Of Farzi Below:

