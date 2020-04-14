Smriti Khanna’s Birthday Wish For Her Husband Gautam Gupta Is All Things Romantic and Cute (Watch Video)

Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta (Photo Credits: Insta)

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi fame Smriti Khanna is currently on cloud nine as she is experiencing the best phase of her life. The actress who is 9 months preggers and can go into labour anytime soon amid the coronavirus pandemic. While Khanna is all joyous and going through a happy time, yesterday (April 13, 2020) was a special day for her, as it was her hubby Gautam Gupta's birthday. And with an aim to wish him the actress took to her Instagram and teased fans with a lovey-dovey video along with a long emotional note. Too cute! Smriti Khanna Reveals Her Due Date, Says She Is Glad That She Gets To Spend Time With Husband Gautam Gupta Amid Lockdown.

The clip shared by Smriti is a compilation of all the precious moments she has shared with Gautam. Right from dancing together, getting cuddly to even kissing each other in front of the Eiffel tower, the birthday wish is all things adorable. Along with the video, Smriti also penned a straight from her heart note for her husband. She wished him by tagging Gautam the most precious gem and the light of her world. Aww!!! Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi Actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta Confirm Pregnancy (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Below:

Talking about the couple, Smriti and Gautam fell in love with one another on the sets of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. For a short span, the two dated and then decided to take their pyaar one step ahead by getting married. They tied the knot on November 23 in a close-knit ceremony. Meanwhile, Smriti is a regular on Instagram and often shares updates about her whereabouts with fans. Stay tuned!