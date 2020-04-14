Smriti Khanna’s Birthday Wish For Her Husband Gautam Gupta Is All Things Romantic and Cute (Watch Video)

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi fame Smriti Khanna is currently on cloud nine as she is experiencing the best phase of her life. The actress who is 9 months preggers and can go into labour anytime soon amid the coronavirus pandemic. While Khanna is all joyous and going through a happy time, yesterday (April 13, 2020) was a special day for her, as it was her hubby Gautam Gupta's birthday. And with an aim to wish him the actress took to her Instagram and teased fans with a lovey-dovey video along with a long emotional note. Too cute! Smriti Khanna Reveals Her Due Date, Says She Is Glad That She Gets To Spend Time With Husband Gautam Gupta Amid Lockdown.
The clip shared by Smriti is a compilation of all the precious moments she has shared with Gautam. Right from dancing together, getting cuddly to even kissing each other in front of the Eiffel tower, the birthday wish is all things adorable. Along with the video, Smriti also penned a straight from her heart note for her husband. She wished him by tagging Gautam the most precious gem and the light of her world. Aww!!! Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi Actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta Confirm Pregnancy (Watch Video).
Happy birthday to my most precious gem, the light of my world and my forever love. If I did anything right in my life it was when I gave my heart to you ❤️ Of all years this is the one we should celebrate the most. Sure it might not be the kind of birthday you would have wished for, spending it in quarantine, but it is one we will remember. One that we will not take for granted. I’m so grateful that your love is mine and our lives are woven together and I feel incredibly blessed to be your wife. I love doing life with you and can’t wait to share parenthood with you now. ILYSM baby ❤️ @mistergautam PS Sorry the birthday gift is a bit late but it’ll arrive anytime now 🍼
Talking about the couple, Smriti and Gautam fell in love with one another on the sets of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. For a short span, the two dated and then decided to take their pyaar one step ahead by getting married. They tied the knot on November 23 in a close-knit ceremony. Meanwhile, Smriti is a regular on Instagram and often shares updates about her whereabouts with fans. Stay tuned!