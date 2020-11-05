Heartiest congratulations to Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar on their engagement! The lovely couple has shared this wonderful news by sharing an adorable post on Instagram. Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan shared a picture of her with beau Zaid and shared that she said YES to him and is happily engaged. This is indeed a season of good news from across industries! Gauahar Khan to Marry Beau Zaid Darbar in November 2020? Former Bigg Boss Winner Answers.

Neha Kakkar – Rohanpreet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal – Gautam Kitchlu, Rana Daggubati – Miheeka Bajaj, Scarlett Johansson – Colin Jost, among many others, are the ones who have recently tied the knot. Aditya Narayan announced that he would be getting hitched to Shweta Agarwal in December. And now, here are Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar who are all set to join the bandwagon! Gauahar shared a perfect pic to make this announcement. The couple was seen holding a balloon that had written ‘She Said Yes’ and the duo was all smiles. Gauahar Khan is Dating Zaid Darbar, Confirms His Father Ismail Darbar.

Gauahar Khan Engaged To Zaid Darbar

View this post on Instagram 💍♥️ @zaid_darbar A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Nov 4, 2020 at 9:38pm PST

Industry friends such as Sunil Grover, Jay Bhanushali, Neha Kakkar, Sania Nehwal, Vishal Dadlani and many others have extended heartfelt wishes to the newly engaged couple. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar would reportedly tie the knot in December with family members and close pals in attendance.

