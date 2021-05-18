Internet is a tricky place and there's numerous proof about the same. Recently, Super Dancer and India's Best Dancer judge Geeta Kapur became the talk of the town after she posted a few pictures of herself in a red outfit along with sindoor on Instagram. The photos she uploaded a few days back grabbed attention due to the sindoor on her forehead. Fans in the comment section asked her if she is married? For the unaware, choreographer Geeta is unmarried but still is fondly called maa by her students. Malaika Arora Gets Mercilessly Trolled for Attempting the Dhunuchi Dance on the Sets of Super Dancer 4 (Watch Video).

In the pics shared by the dancer, she can be seen in all red desi outfits posing for the camera. While the attire is simple and elegant, Instagram users could not take their eyes off the sindoor. The whole look very much gives you Karwa Chauth vibes and so users quizzed if Geeta maa is secretly married or so? Well, this is not the first time curious fans have flooded the comment section with queries, as it's regular for a celeb. Malaika Arora Trolled Over Her Visible Stretch Marks; Fans Defend Bollywood Diva Against Body-Shaming Over Her New Pics.

Geeta Kapur's Post:

As per what we know, the 47-year-old Geeta Kapur is unmarried and happy. Meanwhile, Geeta started her journey in Bollywood when she joined the troupe of choreographer Farah Khan at the age of 15. Ahead also assisted Farah in many movies and slowly and steadily went the independent career way. Stay tuned!

