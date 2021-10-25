Girgit, the upcoming love, crime-thriller web show will drop on MX Player on October 27. It is an intense series linked with dark humour which portrays some of the most unknown desires that people can own and how far they can go to get what they want, when in love. Gully Boy fame Nakul Roshan Sahdev is all set to play the lead role in the series as Ranbir Khaitan. His role in the web show looks gripping as he is a rich, alcoholic Casanova, who gets embroiled in a murder case. Recently, we at LatestLY got a chance to interact with him, and must say it was an amazing conversation. Girgit Trailer: Nakul Sahdev, Taniya Kalrra, Ashmita Jaggi’s Upcoming Series Promises A Gripping Mystery Thriller! (Watch Video).

When asked about his lead role as Ranbir Khaitan, he said, "Ranbir is a very peculiar, purpose driven guy in the sense that whatever he wants to achieve, he will go to any extent to manipulate anyone in any capacity to get that. The beauty is what he wants to achieve is completely from a very honest space, as he wants true love." He added, "It's a very interesting combination because usually when we talk about love that's a very pure emotion. On the other hand, the show is titled as Girgit where Ranbir brings a lot of shades to himself. Now, to what extent he will go to achieve or to get what he wants is something that will keep people hooked to the screens." Girgit: Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Taniya Kalrra and Trupti Khamkar Express Excitement About Their Upcoming MX Player’s Web Show.

Next, when asked about why the series is titled as Girgit, does it indicate any interesting fact. He replied, "Yes, the typical meaning of Girgit is to change color, sort of chameleon in the surroundings they are in and here all the characters are trying to change colors with different intentions, like how they get what they want to achieve." When asked about his next project, he revealed, "There is another series for which I will start shooting from next month."

He further mentioned about the show Girgit that, "The underbelly is love, everything around the murder mystery, all of that it's the characters manipulation to achieve that, so it's a very interesting justification of love and the colorful world that the makers have created. It's something extremely fresh and brings a question up for audience that can someone go to this extent to pursue their love for someone, that's something very interesting to look out for in the series."

Watch The Trailer Below:

When asked about his favourite show on OTT he said, "Currently, there is one series there on Netflix that my friends have recommended related to game, but though I have forgotten the name. Next, Peaky Blinders is on my watch list." Lastly, Nakul mentioned why viewers should watch the series Girgit, "The world the makers have created it's a very interesting and a mad world, like what you see on peoples face is something else and maybe you can relate to it, also in the personal lives. There is going to be a lot of introspection in that space. Yet, it's very entertaining, crime-drama where you have love. Girgit has a lot to offer because of so many colors in it of every character and the world in itself."

Girgit is a seven-part series, caught in a battle of love and betrayal that unknots secrets and unknown traits of each character who have a sharp resemblance to those of a chameleon. The plot explores the limits of human indecency via characters who love to deceive, charm and kill when they need to achieve what they desire. Girgit revolves around the murder investigation of a very flawed relationship that only gets more and more complicated as the case progresses. Besides Nakul and Taniya Kalrra, the series also stars Trupti Khamkar, Ashmita Jaggi, Samar Vermani, Aleksandar Ilic, Shahwar Ali and Ashish Tyagi amongst others and is helmed by Santosh Shetty.

