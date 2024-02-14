In a ground-breaking endeavour to shed light on the intricacies of polyamorous relationships, DocuBay, an international streaming platform from IN10 Media Network, presents Going Poly, a documentary that delves into the lives of individuals from Mumbai and Kolkata, exploring the nuances of love, loyalty, and societal acceptance. With Going Poly, DocuBay is taking on a topic rarely touched upon by mainstream media in India. The platform aims to provide viewers with a deeper understanding of polyamory, a topic often vetoed in a predominantly monogamous society. Going Poly Review: DocuBay's V-Day Offering is a Bold and Engaging Insight Into Polyamory (LatestLY Exclusive).

“Polyamorous relationships are a phenomenon in India, but surprisingly we found hardly any movie or documentary made on the topic. The taboo surrounding this topic intrigued us, prompting us to explore it further, for our viewers,” highlighted Girish Dwibhashyam, COO of DocuBay.

Watch The Trailer Of Going Poly Below:

The film, produced by VICE Studios, offers viewers a glimpse into the lives of polyamorous individuals from diverse backgrounds and age groups. Through intimate interviews and candid moments, the documentary navigates through the complexities of polyamory, addressing issues such as jealousy, morality, and inheritance. “We conducted extensive research to understand the nuances of polyamorous relationships and their significance,” explained Anil Chaudhary, Director of VICE India. "Our goal was to present a balanced portrayal of polyamory, free from bias or judgment.” Going Poly Trailer: DocuBay’s Original Documentary Film Delves Into the Complexities of Polyamorous Relationships, Releases on Feb 14 (Watch Video).

The documentary also examines the role of consent in polyamorous relationships. With numerous challenges faced while researching and filming, the platform hopes that the film contributes to the ongoing conversation about love, relationships, and societal acceptance of non-traditional partnerships.

Going Poly streams on DocuBay starting February 14, 2024.

