Polyamory, the practice of engaging in multiple romantic relationships simultaneously, challenges conventional notions of love. Can one truly love more than one person at once? A forthcoming documentary, set to premiere on Valentine's Day 2024, delves deep into the lives of polyamorous individuals. Through candid interviews and expert insights, it explores how these individuals navigate complex emotions like jealousy and insecurity while challenging societal norms. Get ready to question the boundaries of love and monogamy in this eye-opening exploration. The docu-film releases on DocuBay on February 14. Watch the trailer of Going Poly here! Water Mafia: DocuBay and VICE Studio Present New Investigative Documentary That Sheds Light on the Illegal Trade of Water Across India Cities.

Watch Going Poly Trailer

Monogamy

