Going Poly Review: "Jab miya biwi raazi, toh kya karega kazi?" - that's the phrase that crossed my mind as I watched DocuBay's latest original offering, Going Poly, directed by Arpita De. Focused on polyamorous relationships, the documentary debuts on quite a fitting day - February 14, also known as Valentine's Day, a celebration of love. It is also a day that tests the tolerance of the more conservative individuals, and Going Poly, with its contentious subject matter, certainly isn't their cup of tea. Going Poly Trailer: DocuBay’s Original Documentary Film Delves Into the Complexities of Polyamorous Relationships.

In a country where even conventional heterosexual relationships face disdain if not blessed by a marital union (that too within the same caste and religion), a polyamorous relationship is met with even greater fear and trepidation than a same-sex relationship. Yet, there are those who muster the courage to challenge societal norms and find love in more than one partner.

Going Poly interviews individuals engaged in ethical non-monogamous relationships, emphasising the key term 'ethical', which excludes extramarital affairs or illicit relationships where one partner feels deceived or is uninformed.

Even if you are committed to monogamy, the documentary doesn't aim to change your perspective but rather seeks to broaden your understanding beyond the haze of prejudice, in trying to understand those who find happiness in multiple partners with consent. As sociologist Shilpa Phadke remarks in the documentary, "Why does society doubt our ability to love more than one person romantically?"

Watch the Trailer of Going Poly:

While unconventional, polyamory isn't a modern or Western concept. Kings of the past had multiple wives, and there are also instances in mythology, as seen in the Mahabharata with Lord Krishna's consorts. The '70s and '80s used to embrace hippie culture that promoted the idea of 'free love'.

The concept of 'free love' aimed to challenge the patriarchal marriage system, where women were viewed as possessions of their husbands and vessels for continuing their lineage. Individuals in the documentary share similar beliefs, viewing polyamory as a means to defy these norms. Water Mafia Review: Naman Govil's Documentary on Water Lobbies is Incisive, Insightful and Powerful!

Going Poly doesn't just showcase young couples open to sharing their love. It features a senior couple married since the '80s, claiming to be still happily married while also seeking physical and emotional intimacy outside their marriage. It's intriguing to hear their thoughts and glimpse into their lives, though it's not everyone's preference.

Challenging norms is not easy. Interviewees acknowledge instances of jealousy when their partners connect with others. One bisexual interviewee reveals it's easier to come out about sexuality than admit to a non-monogamous relationship. To present a 'different perception', we also have a monogamous couple who reject the idea of finding love in the third person. However, Going Poly tends to be a bit too talkative due to its interview-centric format, and there is a too optimistic tone in how the 'problems' from the outside world are presented. Otherwise, this is definitely an eye-opening watch for sure.

Final Thoughts on Going Poly

In its exploration of polyamory, Going Poly offers a diverse perspective on love through engaging sets of interviews with bold individuals who refuse to be shackled by collective expectations. While the documentary can be a bit too chatty and avoids taking dark turns, Going Poly successfully prompts viewers to reflect on the ever-evolving landscape of love—whether embracing non-conventional relationships or advocating for monogamy. After all, Love doesn't imply placing restrictions on anyone. Going Poly is streaming on DocuBay.

Rating: 4.0

